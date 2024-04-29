Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Palo Alto Networks is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Canopy Growth: "That is the best of the pot stocks...We don't think it's worth all that much, but we do think it's the best of that lot."

Illumina: "Illumina is a good company, but it's not well-run...I don't want to own a company that's poorly-run because then the stock gets hurt."

Bank of America: "I do prefer other banks...Of the big ones, it's not my favorite."

Dynatrace: "Very expensive stock, and I'm not going to recommend it."

BrightSpring Health Services: "That short position is too big for me to just say, 'I'd buy that stock.' Someone may know something that I don't."

Palo Alto Networks: "...I would be a buyer of Palo Alto right here, right now [buy, buy, buy!]."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

