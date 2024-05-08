European markets head for higher open; BoE rate decision ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday, maintaining positive momentum in a busy week of earnings.

Ferrovial, Telefonica, EDP, Enel, Pirelli and Salvatore Ferragamo are all due to report today.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England is set to publish its latest interest rate decision Thursday. Although it's likely to cut rates this month, investors will be looking out for any signals of a change in position from the central bank's policymakers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

China stocks rose overnight as its imports surged past estimates and exports rose in line with expectations, while the broader Asia-Pacific market was mixed. Meanwhile, futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline Wednesday evening after the 30-stock index posted its sixth consecutive winning day.

CNBC Pro: 'Biggest investment opportunity': Investment manager names stocks to play the copper market

Copper has been on fire, touching $10,000 per ton this week.

Will McDonough CEO of merchant bank Corestone Capital says he has "not seen this level of interest and conversation on copper."

"Copper is going through some serious spikes and prices are likely to be much higher in the future. I think it is the biggest investment opportunity right now," he told CNBC Pro, naming stocks he is betting on right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: When Nvidia shares rise — these 4 global stocks have tended to rise too, according to recent history

Four stocks in the Stoxx Europe 600 tend to rise when Nvidia shares fall, according to an analysis of recent data by CNBC Pro.

The share price performance of these four stocks is correlated to the chip maker's over the past year.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about the six stocks here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32 points higher at 8,365, Germany's DAX up 25 points at 18,510, France's CAC 7 points higher at 8,143 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 59 points at 33,908, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Ferrovial, Telefonica, EDP, Enel, Pirelli and Salvatore Ferragamo.

— Holly Ellyatt