European markets open higher after choppy start to the week

LONDON — European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a mixed start to the trading week.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.68% in early deals, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the green. Travel and leisure stocks led gains, up 1.84%, while banks were also 1.28% higher.

It was a mixed day for markets on Monday. France's CAC 40 rose 0.9%, after mixed morning trade as investors weighed the possibility of victory for the far-right National Rally party in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. The index fell more than 6.2% last week.

Investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England's policy rate decision on Thursday. The Bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at 5.25%, with the majority of economists polled by Reuters forecasting an August cut.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded overnight in Tuesday as Wall Street surged Monday, with investors awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are near flat Monday night after a winning day on Wall Street as investors gear up for May retail sales data.