Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets open higher after choppy start to the week

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Arne Dedert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • European stocks pushed higher in Tuesday trade, following a mixed start to the week.
  • Investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England's policy rate decision on Thursday.

LONDON — European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a mixed start to the trading week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.68% in early deals, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the green. Travel and leisure stocks led gains, up 1.84%, while banks were also 1.28% higher.

It was a mixed day for markets on Monday. France's CAC 40 rose 0.9%, after mixed morning trade as investors weighed the possibility of victory for the far-right National Rally party in the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. The index fell more than 6.2% last week.

Investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England's policy rate decision on Thursday. The Bank is widely expected to hold rates steady at 5.25%, with the majority of economists polled by Reuters forecasting an August cut.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded overnight in Tuesday as Wall Street surged Monday, with investors awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are near flat Monday night after a winning day on Wall Street as investors gear up for May retail sales data.

Planning for retirement? These stocks make 'great long-term investments,' according to the pro

'Robust growth opportunity': Citi loves this global stock as it pivots to AI data centers

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us