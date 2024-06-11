Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets head for positive open ahead of Fed decision, U.S. inflation data

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Wednesday ahead of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve decision and inflation reading.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen 29 points higher at 8,169, Germany's DAX 36 points higher at 18,408, France's CAC 40 up 13 points at 7,803 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 66 points at 33,946, according to IG.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday stateside will come hours after the country's May inflation report.

The central bank is expected to maintain its benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, the market will be watching for updates to the Fed's economic projections, which could clarify the path for policy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the recent strong jobs report and sticky inflation support a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.

The latest consumer price index print, a broad measure of goods and services costs, is forecast to show just a 0.1% increase from April and a 3.4% rise on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline Tuesday night, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors assessed inflation data from around Asia.

Here's where to invest $250,000 for the next 5 years

Five stocks to buy before the year end, according to the pros

Morgan Stanley says 'buy the dip' in these global growth stocks into the year-end

S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023, but will the rally last? Here's HSBC forecast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us