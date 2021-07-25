Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

European Stocks Retreat as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Kai Pfaffenbac | Reuters
  • Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting.
  • Germany's Ifo Institute publishes its business climate and expectations surveys for July on Monday morning.

European stocks pulled back Monday, tracking lackluster global sentiment as investors monitored corporate earnings and looked ahead to a key meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.4% in early trade, with autos shedding 1.4% to lead losses while basic resources was the sole sector in positive territory, gaining 0.8%.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Budget Airline Ryanair Posts 273 Million Euro Loss as Covid Continues to Wreak Havoc

energy 2 hours ago

Action on Climate Change Can Provide a Shot in the Arm for the Global Economy, Economist Says

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling sharply along with mainland Chinese markets. Regulatory pressure and an acrimonious start to a summit between China and the U.S. pushed down tech and education stocks in the region.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures fell in early premarket trade on Monday ahead of a huge week of big tech earnings. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this week for hints as to when the central bank may begin tapering its stimulus program.

Credit Suisse picks the Apple suppliers set to pop as the iPhone evolves

Bank of America picks the UK's 'high quality' bargain stocks to buy now

Too risky to ignore? Morgan Stanley picks 5 stocks to play an 'underappreciated' investment trend

Back in Europe, earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting.

Ryanair reported a 273 million euro ($322 million) loss for the second quarter and cautioned that it may finish the fiscal year "somewhere between a small loss and breakeven" as Covid-19 restrictions linger.

In corporate news, Credit Suisse has agreed an out-of-court settlement with former wealth management boss Iqbal Khan over the spying scandal that led to the resignation of former CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Investors continue to monitor a surge in Covid-19 cases across the continent driven by the highly-transmissible delta variant, which has led several countries to reimpose social restrictions.

On the data front, Germany's Ifo Institute publishes its business climate and expectations surveys for July on Monday morning.

In terms of individual share price movement, tech investment company Prosus slid 6.7% on the back of China's new measures against social media and gaming titan Tencent.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsWorld Politics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us