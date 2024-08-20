Meet the Illinois lawmaker organizing a big money fundraiser for House Democrats at the DNC

House Democrats are set to raise at least $2 million at fundraiser organized by House China committee ranking member.

The invitation shows ticket donations range from $10,000 to $100,000.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other power players in the Democratic party are set to attend.

CHICAGO — Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., has organized a major fundraiser in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention in support of House Democrats that is expected to raise at least $2 million and feature big players within the party.

Krishnamoorthi, who is the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told CNBC in an interview at Ralph's Coffee that the Tuesday event will be host to influential lawmakers and attendees.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and dozens of donors and House Democrats will attend the fundraiser, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The invite shows tickets range from $10,000 to $100,000 and the money will go toward the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which acts as the campaign arm for House Democrats. DCCC chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. is listed on the invite as a co-host for the fundraiser.

As the party rallies behind Vice President Kamala Harris at the convention, Krishnamoorthi sees the gathering as a chance to boost the party's odds of retaking a majority heading into the final months of the election.

Donors "can't stand Republican control of the House" and the chaos it brought for the last two years in the House, Krishnamoorthi said Monday.

"They're like, 'this cannot be the way we operate such an important chamber of Congress,'" he said.

The Republican battles over former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., were cited as an example.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

McCarthy was removed as speaker in 2023 after a rebellion by members of his own party, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

There are over 20 House races marked as toss ups by election tracker The Cook Political Report. Democrats will likely have to control at least one of the two chambers of Congress if they want to have any success passing their party's legislation if Harris were to become president.

The vying for power within the House has led to a fundraising battle between House Democrats and Republicans.

The DCCC has raised over $200 million and came into July with around $87 million on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Their rivals in the National Republican Congressional Committee has raised over $160 million and had just over $70 million on hand during the same time period.

Both committees will file their July fundraising totals with the FEC on Friday.