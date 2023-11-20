Money Report

Ousted OpenAI head Sam Altman to lead Microsoft's new AI team, CEO Nadella says

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The boss of Microsoft, which reportedly owns 49% of OpenAI, said on social media platform X that Altman and former OpenAI President and Board Chair Greg Brockman, alongside other colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

"We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success," Nadella said.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners."

OpenAI's board announced late Friday that it was removing Altman and replacing him on an interim basis with technology chief Mira Murati.

The post said that Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board."

