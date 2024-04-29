Stock futures are little changed as investors look ahead to Fed decision, megacap earnings: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday night after a positive start to the week, as investors brace for megacap earnings, the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and a jobs report. Stocks are also on pace to snap a six-month winning streak.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures slid 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.03%.

Wall Street is coming off a positive session. Tesla shares jumped after the electric vehicle maker passed a key milestone in rolling out advanced driver-assistance technology in China, bolstering equities. Apple also rose following a bullish upgrade of the stock. The S&P 500 added 0.32%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146.43 points, or 0.38%.

Even so, stocks are headed for their first losing month since October as rate cut expectations dropped significantly from where they were at the start of the year. The 30-stock index is on pace for a more than 3% loss in April. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are headed for declines of more than 2%, each.

Markets are pricing in just one quarter percentage point cut in 2024, down from the six or seven anticipated coming into the new year, as persistent inflation and a resilient economy raised the likelihood the Fed would stay higher for longer.

"When you look at the size and the scope and the scale of the rally off the October lows, and then you layer on top of it, the stickiness of inflation in the end, ... I wouldn't be surprised to see some dampener on the market for a little period of time," Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at Solus Alternative Asset Management, told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

The week ahead is a busy one with Fed policymakers convening for their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is broadly anticipated to keep interest rates steady, but traders worry Fed Chief Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments will lean more hawkish after the recent spate of hotter inflation reports.

The busiest week of corporate earnings is set to continue with Amazon and Apple reporting their quarterly results Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Additionally, on Tuesday, investors will results from McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Restaurant Brands, Eli Lilly and PayPal before the open. Advanced Micro Devices, Pinterest, Super Micro and Starbucks are expected to release results after the close.

The April jobs report is also expected at the end of this week.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Paramount Global — Shares rose less than 1% after the parent of CBS television said its CEO Bob Bakish would step down and be replaced by an "office of the CEO." The news comes as Paramount posted per-share earnings of 62 cents, topping the 36 cents anticipated by analysts polled by LSEG. Otherwise, revenue of $7.69 billion missed the expected $7.73 billion.

Chegg — The education technology stock fell more than 7%. Chegg announced a CEO change and issued disappointing second-quarter revenue guidance of $159 million to $161 million, lower than the $174 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

NXP Semiconductors — Shares popped more than 5% after the chipmaker posted adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share, more than the $3.16 per share consensus estimate from LSEG. Revenue of $3.13 billion came in line with forecasts.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed Monday night

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.04%.

— Sarah Min