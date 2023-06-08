Stock Futures Slip Thursday Night After S&P 500 Notches Highest Close for 2023: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Friday morning after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 69 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.14%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down by 0.07%.

DocuSign shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts' first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Stocks added to their recent rally during Thursday's regular session, with the S&P 500 posting its highest closing level this year. The broader index climbed 0.62% to 4,293.93 — just shy of a key 4,300 threshold. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 168.59 points, or 0.5%, in its third straight day of gains. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.02%.

Investors were encouraged by signs that a broader swath of stocks, including small-cap equities, was participating in the recent rally — though some market participants warned that those gains may not last.

"It's unclear whether this is a, let's say, recession-theme position squeeze that potentially could whipsaw much like August of 2022 when you saw that last push higher in the S&P toward 4,300, or if this is something that's sustainable," Jason Hunter, head of technical strategy at JPMorgan, said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"So, we feel like we're at a bifurcation point."

The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth straight positive week for the first time since last August, with the broader index higher by nearly 0.3% as of Thursday's close. The Dow is headed for a second consecutive week of gains for the first time since April, up 0.2%.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is on pace to break a six-week winning streak, down slightly by 0.02%.

China's consumer prices rise 0.2%, producer prices fall

China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in May compared to a year ago, government data showed.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected to see a 0.3% rise, ticking up after marking a two-year low of 0.1% in April. Month-on-month, prices fell 0.2% — economists predicted a 0.1% decline.

China's producer deflation continued in May, with the producer price index dropping 4.6% for the month, a further decline from -3.6% in April and marking the steepest drop since June 2016.

A Reuters poll of economists expected to see a decline of 4.3% in producer prices.

— Jihye Lee

Philippines' trade deficit narrows in April, but both exports and imports tumble

The Philippines' trade deficit in May narrowed to $4.53 billion, down from a $4.93 billion deficit in March.

The country's exports and imports both slid sharply compared to April 2022, with exports falling 20.2% and imports sliding 17.7% year-on-year.

In comparison, March saw a 9.1% fall in exports and 2.7% drop in imports compared to a year ago.

Government data revealed that the commodity group with the highest annual decline in export value in April was electronic products, which dropped by $582.6 million.

Electronic products were also the second highest contributor to the fall in imports, only surpassed by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which fell by $927.86 million.

China still remained as the Philippines top trading partner, contributing to 15.8% of its export value and supplying 23.9% of its imported goods in April.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Sarah Min, Chris Hayes

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

DocuSign — DocuSign jumped 5.6% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts' first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. DocuSign posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, topping consensus estimates of 56 cents, according to Refinitiv. It reported revenues of $661 million, exceeding expectations of $642 million.

Vail Resorts — Shares fell 3.9% after Vail Resorts missed third-quarter earnings expectations. The mountain resort company posted earnings of $8.18 per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $8.84 per share. It reported revenue of $1.24 billion, lower than the estimate of $1.27 billion.

General Motors — General Motors advanced 3% after CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will join Ford Motor in partnering with Tesla to use the electric vehicle maker's charging network in North America. Tesla shares also popped 3% in extended trading.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 38 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.05%.

— Sarah Min