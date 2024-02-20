While officials consider new Covid isolation guidance, here's what an immunologist recommends you do if you test positive

By April, there may be a new isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who test positive for Covid-19.

Currently, the CDC says that people who test positive for the coronavirus should stay home for five days and isolate from the people that they live with. But the agency is planning to potentially shift that recommendation for the first time since 2021, which may reduce the isolation period significantly for some people, according to The Washington Post.

The length of isolation for those with a positive Covid test may now be based on an individual approach. The agency would recommend that people stay home until they've been free of a fever for 24 hours without the help of medication and their symptoms are improving, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC hasn't confirmed or denied whether they plan to shorten the isolation period, but the agency is looking to change Covid guidance in general, according to NBC News.

While experts agree that new Covid-19 guidelines are warranted, considering how long it's been since the last change, not all are on board with the plan that the CDC may be suggesting.

"I do have some concerns with the new plan because I worry that it might give people a false sense of security when they might still be contagious and might lead to some spread," says Dr. Purvi Parikh, immunologist and allergist with Allergy & Asthma Network.

"So, those guidelines hopefully will be tweaked a little more before they're released in April because they're not approved yet."

A major concern that Parikh has is that Covid symptoms don't look the same for every person these days: "Not everyone gets fevers with Covid. Sometimes people's infections are a lot milder now, especially if they've been vaccinated or built up some immunity to Covid, which much of the population has."

This means even people without fevers may still be contagious and can spread the virus to others, which can be especially dangerous for people from vulnerable groups, like those who are over the age of 65, people who have weakened immune systems or individuals with long-Covid.

But some experts are looking to suggest guidelines that people will adhere to and think that making protocols a bit simpler may be the way to do so, especially considering that most people have developed some level of immunity to Covid.

"In making recommendations to the public today, we have to try to get the most out of what people are willing to do," Michael T. Osterholm, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota told The Washington Post.

The new recommendation hasn't been approved yet, but if it will be, here's what Parikh suggests for people who test positive for Covid.

Here's what a doctor suggests if you test positive for Covid

If you find yourself with a positive Covid test, Parikh suggests that you "still do the five day [isolation] rule that we're doing now. Or you can even wait until it resolves. So if it's gone within a day or two, that's fine too."

Some people may need to leave their homes while they're still symptomatic for a number of reasons, and Parikh recommends "at least having a mask to protect yourself and others" if that applies to you.

She says clear symptoms that you should stay home and isolate from others, or at least mask around other people, are:

Fever

Sneezing

Coughing, especially with fluid

Sore throat

Muscle aches

If you're experiencing these symptoms and have tested positive for Covid, Parikh says you should speak with your primary doctor about if you're eligible for Paxlovid as a treatment.

Additionally, "what I and other physicians have recommended is doing a rapid test as part of the guidelines," she adds, noting that it's a good way to have some level of confidence that you're no longer contagious before ending your quarantine.

"Even though that test isn't perfect, at least it gives you an idea that if you're positive that means you're still contagious and there's active virus in you. Versus if it's negative, it doesn't rule it out completely, but makes you less likely to spread it as much," Parikh says.

She emphasizes that people from vulnerable groups should stay up-to-date with their vaccinations and boosters. Parikh also encourages people with a higher risk of being infected by Covid to assess their environments to reduce their chances of contracting the virus by masking in public spaces and keeping their distance from people who seem to be sneezing or coughing often.

If the plan is approved, "it'll be released in the peak of allergy season when everyone's already coughing and sneezing, so it will be challenging," Parikh says. "But those high-risk individuals always, unfortunately, have to kind of play defensive driving and protect themselves."

