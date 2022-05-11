Starbucks

2 Starbucks Stores in Santa Cruz First to Unionize in California

Employees at a third Starbucks store are also voting to unionize

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two Starbucks stores in Santa Cruz became the first stores in California to unionize, it was confirmed Wednesday.

The stores are the ones located on Mission and Dufour streets and another on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz.

"Workers just won the first unionized Starbucks store in California!!!!!," tweeted SBWorkersUnited, a Twitter account on Starbucks partners pursuing to unionize.

According to KSBW, the vote in favor of the store on Mission and Dufour streets was 15 to two, and 13 to one for the store on Ocean and Water streets.

Employees at a third Starbucks store are also voting to unionize. Their results will be known in early June, KSBW said.

