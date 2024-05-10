2 hospitalized, others evacuated after fire at senior housing complex in San Francisco

Two people were taken to a hospital and many others had to be evacuated from a senior housing complex in San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood where a two-alarm fire was reported late Friday morning, a fire lieutenant said.

The fire was reported at 10:47 a.m. at 1727 Fillmore St. and has since been extinguished after starting on the third floor of the building and extended to the fourth and into the roof, San Francisco fire Lt. Mariano Elias said as of 1:30 p.m.

The complex had 51 units and more than 100 people living there and there was a language barrier between firefighters and many of the residents but "firefighters did a great job getting in there quickly and evacuating and rescuing people who were either in their units or in the hallway trying to evacuate," Elias said.

The two people taken to the hospital had minor injuries, while other displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, he said.

Investigators remained at the scene Friday afternoon to try to determine the cause of the fire. About 75 firefighters in all responded to the fire, according to Elias.