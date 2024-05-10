Oakland

New chief to take the reins at the Oakland Police Department

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new chapter is beginning for the Oakland Police Department Saturday as its new police chief Floyd Mitchell takes the reins 

It’s now been about six weeks since Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao made the announcement, and she said there’s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes. 

“He’s working closely with the interim Chief Allison and the Assistant Chief Tony Jones,” Thao said. “We’re binging him up to speed on the strategies we’re working on. The first order, of course, is bringing down crime rates.” 

Oakland May 7

Oakland police release sketch of person of interest in 2023 homicide case

Oakland May 5

Oakland auditor says lack of leadership, other issues led to city missing retail theft prevention grant deadline

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The mayor noted that Mitchell is coming into an improved situation, saying that Oakland’s overall crime rate is down more than 30% compared to this time last year. 

Mitchell comes to the role with OPD after serving as chief of police in Lubbock, Texas. 

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us