New chief to take the reins at the Oakland Police Department

A new chapter is beginning for the Oakland Police Department Saturday as its new police chief Floyd Mitchell takes the reins

It’s now been about six weeks since Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao made the announcement, and she said there’s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“He’s working closely with the interim Chief Allison and the Assistant Chief Tony Jones,” Thao said. “We’re binging him up to speed on the strategies we’re working on. The first order, of course, is bringing down crime rates.”

The mayor noted that Mitchell is coming into an improved situation, saying that Oakland’s overall crime rate is down more than 30% compared to this time last year.

Mitchell comes to the role with OPD after serving as chief of police in Lubbock, Texas.