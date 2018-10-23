Vintage Plane Crash-Lands, Bursts Into Flames on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

A small vintage plane crash landed on lanes of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Tuesday, bursting into flames, and amazingly, the pilot walked away.

The crash occurred near the center lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The plane's wing, still aflame, was draped over the center divider.

All lanes will be closed for an unknown duration. Traffic on the northbound side was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The back end of the plane appeared to be missing as the fire continued to burn on lanes.

The vintage aircraft featuring German markings on the wings is usually seen in parades and belongs to the Condor Squadron club, Van Nuys Airport said.

The plane took off from Van Nuys Airport.