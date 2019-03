Who needs the ocean when you can surf in Lake Tahoe?

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shared video footage of a surfer riding some small waves crashing in Kings Beach, which is located on the northern edge of the popular lake.

While snowboarding and skiing dominate the outdoor sports scene in Tahoe, surfing isn't unheard of.

When storms whip up gusty winds, sizable waves can build, attracting some adventurous surfers bold enough to brave the chilly temps and choppy water.