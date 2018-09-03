Wildfire Prompts Evacuations in Kelseyville: Cal Fire - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Wildfire Prompts Evacuations in Kelseyville: Cal Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    NBC

    Cal Fire officials say evacuations are in progress Monday afternoon in Kelseyville, Lake County, due to a wildfire.

    The fire, which has charred at least 20 acres, is off Kelsey Creek Road and Conklin Lane.

    Cal Fire says evacuations are in progress for Kelsey Creek Drive and Carder Road.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices