Wildfire Prompts Evacuations in Kelseyville: Cal Fire

Cal Fire officials say evacuations are in progress Monday afternoon in Kelseyville, Lake County, due to a wildfire.
The fire, which has charred at least 20 acres, is off Kelsey Creek Road and Conklin Lane.
Cal Fire says evacuations are in progress for Kelsey Creek Drive and Carder Road.
No other information was immediately available.
