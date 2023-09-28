Bay Area gas prices soar over $6 a gallon in some places

Bay Area gas prices this week continued to soar, with some areas surpassing $6 a gallon on average, according to the latest AAA data.

Prices for regular gas in the region's three largest cities Thursday jumped once again in the past 24 hours, with San Francisco's average up 22 cents to $6.03, San Jose's up 19 cents to $5.88 and Oakland's up 19 cents to $5.90 since Wednesday, according to AAA.

Experts say the price jump is due to outages at California refineries and an oil production slowdown from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Some stations at the high end of the range were approaching $7 a gallon.

Most Bay Area average prices remained below the state average, which as of Thursday morning was $6.03, AAA data shows. The national average stood at $3.83.

Those city averages also are down from the same week a year ago, when San Francisco was at $6.28, San Jose was at $6.14 and Oakland stood at $6.15.

Across the greater Bay Area region as of Thursday, here's how average prices look by county, from highest to lowest, according to AAA:

Marin County: $6.06

San Francisco: $6.03

San Mateo County: $6.03

Sonoma County: $5.99

Napa County: $5.96

Monterey County: $5.91

Contra Costa County: $5.92

Solano County: $5.90

Alameda County: $5.90

Santa Clara County: $5.89

Santa Cruz County: $5.87

Lake County: $5.84

Mendocino County: $5.74

Across the state, counties in Southern California were well past the $6 mark, with average prices ranging from $6.15 in Santa Barbara County to $6.21 in San Diego County to $6.28 in Los Angeles County.