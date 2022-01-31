Big sur fire

Big Sur Wildfire 98% Contained

The wildfire was first reported Jan. 21 in the Palo Colorado area between Big Sur and Carmel-by-the-Sea, and was sparked by an escaped pile burn

By Bay City News

Firefighters are closing in on full containment of the Colorado Fire, which has burned 687 acres over the past 10 days near Big Sur in Monterey County.

As of Monday morning, the blaze was 98 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Fire activity was minimal overnight and crews continue mop-up operations and patrols around the fire's perimeter, officials said Monday.

The wildfire was first reported Jan. 21 in the Palo Colorado area between Big Sur and Carmel-by-the-Sea, and was sparked by an escaped pile burn. Full containment is still expected by Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the blaze, and all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.

One structure was destroyed in the fire, which threatened 225 buildings at one point.

