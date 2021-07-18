Cal Fire CZU Firefighters Reunite Lost Dog With Owners

Firefighters all over the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of wildfires, as much of region is under a Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Monday.

Amid the preparations Sunday afternoon, a Cal Fire CZU station had a heartwarming moment when firefighters reunited a lost dog with her owners.

The dog was dropped off at Station 59 in Pescadero on Sunday, Cal Fire CZU reported on Twitter.

Firefighters posted doting pictures of the lost dog on Twitter, asking for the public's help in locating the dog's owners.

Then they took the dog to a vet, who found she was chipped and was able to contact her family to pick her up, firefighters said.