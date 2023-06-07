electric vehicles

California startup's mission to keep EV charging stations working

If the electric vehicle revolution is going to catch on, chargers have to work all the time, but there have been problems.

"Drivers would show up, the station wouldn't be online or there would be a broken plug," Cool the Earth Executive Director Carleen Cullen said.

California startup ChargerHelp! gets called out to charging stations all day long for all sorts of reasons.

"Sometimes there are failures between maybe the payment system and the charging station," ChargerHelp! CEO Kameale Terry said.

ChargerHelp! recently raised $17.5 million in funding to expand its staff.

"Is there a smarter way to know when these stations are going to break? Can we build more reliable infrastructure? And then how do we create new jobs?" Terry said.

California has set a target for all new cars to be electric by 2035.

