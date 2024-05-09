San Jose couple charged after 25,000 fentanyl pills found under baby's crib

A drug task force seized roughly 25,000 fentanyl pills stashed in a backpack under a baby's crib in a San Jose couple's home, marking one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Santa Clara County history, the district attorney's office announced Thursday.

Authorities also found 13 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, a loaded firearm, two digital scales and approximately $4,000 in cash in the apartment of 27-year-old Octavian Moreno and 23-year-old Krystal Delgado, according to the district attorney's office.

Moreno and Delgado were charged Thursday with three counts of possessing narcotics for sale, one count of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm, the district attorney's office said.

"This is a county where fentanyl and the callous disregard for its lethality took the lives of two small children - Baby Phoenix and Baby Winter," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "I had hoped that their short lives had gained some meaning as a warning to all parents. I am relieved today that we have not added another name to that tragic list."

While executing a search warrant at the couple's apartment on Tuesday, authorities found 6,000 grams (13 pounds) of fentanyl in pill form that were in plastic bags labeled "10k," the district attorney's office said.

The couple's 1-year-old child was found playing in a playpen a few feet away from a bag of marijuana, according to the district attorney's office. The cocaine was found in a kitchen cabinet next to the child's formula, and the gun was found in an unlocked drawer in the kitchen.

Moreno and Delgado face a maximum sentence of 18 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, according to the district attorney's office.