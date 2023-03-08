California Not Renewing Walgreens Contract Over Abortion Pills

California will not renew its multi-million dollar contract with Walgreens after the company said it will not sell abortion pills in 21 states.

"California will not stand by as corporations cave to extremists and cut off critical access to reproductive care and freedom," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. "California is on track to be the fourth largest economy in the world and we will leverage our market power to defend the right to choose."

The contract between Walgreens and the California Department of General Services allowed the state to acquire special pharmacy prescription drugs, mainly used by the state's corrections and rehabilitation department.

The state's general services department on Wednesday announced that it is withdrawing a planned renewal of that agreement, which was scheduled to take effect on May 1. The state will instead explore other options.