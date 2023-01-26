California

California Storms Boost Water Allocation for Cities

By Adam Beam | Associated Press

Topaz Lake.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Public water agencies in California will be getting more water from the state because of recent heavy rain.

State water officials on Thursday said public water agencies will be getting 30% of what they asked for. That’s up from the 5% state officials had announced in December.

A series of powerful storms dumped an estimated 32 trillion gallons of water on California in just three weeks. The deluge has helped replenish the state’s reservoirs that had been at dangerously low levels.

State officials warned that dry conditions could return. There are two months left in the state’s rainy season.

