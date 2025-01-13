‘I caught on fire': Altadena man recounts how he fought off Eaton Fire, defended home

An Altadena man is speaking out and sharing how he is defending the last two homes on his block that remain standing from the Eaton Fire.

Felipe Carillo said he is fighting hard to ensure his home's safety as fires continue to rage in Los Angeles County.

"It was just like a wall of fire, just coming, ambers everywhere, everywhere," Carillo said.

As the Eaton Fire grew close, he said he used a garden hose to help protect his home. At one point, he caught on fire.

"I caught on fire a couple of times," Carillo said. "I would just spray myself with the garden hose. Just soak myself with the garden hose and continue to fight."

Carillo has not evacuated and has since lost electricity and water. He said he is afraid he won't be allowed to return if he leaves the evacuation area. So, he's gathered fire extinguishers and gardening tools to battle any future fires.

"If by chance an amber hits the house and starts, I'm going to give it my best," Carillo said.

Carillo is also filling buckets using his pool, which is coated in ash.

"I know they're dirty, but water is water," he said.

It's not just the house Carillo is protecting; it's his family's memories.

"This is the first time I saw my daughter—the very first time I saw my daughter," he said. So, how do you replace that? You can't. You just can't. You know, it was priceless. I wasn't going to let it go. I was going to give it my best."

He said he would fight for his home again if necessary, but he hopes fire crews will handle the rest.

"Now I need the county, the city, and the state to finish the fight for us and rebuild this community," Carillo said. "I'm passing the baton. I need you guys to bring our neighbors back."