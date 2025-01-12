Bay Area businesses, groups gather donations for those affected by LA fires

Like so many people, Bay Area residents and businesses are jumping into action to support those whose lives have been upended by the fires in Los Angeles County. Businesses and community groups are finding all kinds of ways to send donations and compassion across the state.

Whipping up cocktails at the Snug bar in San Francisco is Leah Hanley's specialty. This week, Hanley has been closely following the news of the fires in LA County, particularly the Eaton fire, which is currently burning near where she grew up.

Hanley said that a school she attended in Altadena, which also happens to be the school where her mother teaches, was destroyed in the fire.

"So no one really knows quite yet what the future holds for those students and my mom," Hanley explained.

Hanley is relieved to know that all her family is safe and that her mom is able to host people who have lost their homes.

"So I’m walking around with a very heavy heart, but just a lot of gratitude as well for just everyone’s safety," she said.

Hanley explained that one of the owners of the Snug is from Los Angeles and that many of the staff have ties to Southern California. They wanted to find their own way to help those impacted by the fires, so they crafted a special cocktail to sell as a fundraiser. The cocktail is called "The City of Angels" and for every one sold, Snug is donating three dollars, split between the California Fire Foundation and the Pasadena Humane Society.

The drink can be mixed with any liquor and is crafted with a nod to Southern California.

"It has kumquat, it’s very floral with some rosemary, and it’s just kind of representing California’s terroir," explained Hanley.

"And there’s also a rosewater component to incorporate the City of Roses, which is Pasadena," she added.

Since Friday, when the bar first started selling the cocktail, Hanley says they have already sold more than 100.

A few miles away in Bernal Heights, Black Jet Baking Co. is also mixing flavors to provide relief to LA.

"We decided to make a coconut layer cake that has the top I Love LA on it," said Gillian Shaw Lundgren, owner of Black Jet. "[We were] inspired by the Randy Newman Song, so just trying to figure out what we can do."

The cakes can be ordered online and the proceeds with go to the nonprofit "Restaurants Care."

"They have created this fund that will go directly to restaurant workers and food and beverage workers to aid in food and help people get back on their feet and pay rent," Lundgren said. This cake will be sold through the end of the month.

In Oakland, Salvadoran restaurant Popoca is donating all proceeds from loroco pupusas and cajarillo cocktails to mutual aid funds helping with relief efforts for the LA fires. Chef Anthony Salguero said that the restaurant will be doing this fundraiser at least for the next week.

"We know it's a small effort in the face of a massive disaster, but we hope every bit helps," Salguero said.

He noted that Bay Area residents have many family, friends, and beloved places in LA County.

"The fires have been brutal to witness and, like everyone else watching, our team felt strongly about doing something to help," he continued.

At the Sommer shop in San Francisco on Saturday, people dropped off new clothes and toiletries donations. The donations are part of a larger effort to gather needed supplies on Sunday in Emeryville.

"I am working with a group based in Los Angeles," said Jessi Caparella, a local content creator involved in the effort. "They're called We Love LA, and they are doing community care packages. They basically have 60 families right now that they are catering to the full list of their needs."

Sommer posted to its Instagram on Saturday that they reached the maximum capacity for donations and filled up two vans with donated items.

From San Francisco to the East Bay, to the South Bay and beyond, groups have continued gathering everything from diapers to N-95 masks to drive send to Los Angeles.



Back at the Snug in San Francisco, Hanley hopes Bay Area residents continue to find their own ways to contribute.

"Every dollar counts if you have anything to spare," she said. "Or if you don’t, just continue to project information and have conversations and keep the humans affected in mind, more so than just the headlines."