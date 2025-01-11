Bay Area residents organize to help those impacted by LA County wildfires

People in the Bay Area have already started finding ways to help those impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

Businesses, churches, and various organizations are gathering supplies to send to Los Angeles, and some are using social media to find ways to contribute to relief efforts.

"We have relief worth of a full semi-truck that is going to the dream center in LA to help folks out there," said Finny Abraham, a local compassion pastor at Westgate Church in San Jose.

Locals have been dropping off items like diapers and water to the church for the past couple of days while volunteers pack up the donations.

"100% of this effort is done by volunteers who care for LA," Abraham said. "We love LA."

Latrel Powell of Hayward has been on social finding ways to help contribute.

Powell grew up in the Bay Area but attended law school in LA. He went to several stores to pick up supplies like N-95 masks, socks, and diapers before dropping them off at Joodoo Boo in Oakland. The restaurant is collecting supplies to drive them down over the weekend.

"I was clicking through folks' Instagram stories, and when I found out people were collecting donations in Oakland and planning to drive them down as early as this weekend, I felt like that was a great opportunity to contribute more tangibly," Powell said.

On Sunday, local content creators are teaming up to host an event at Trader Vic's in Emeryville, where people can donate new clothing and toiletries.

The organizers are working with a group in LA.

"They're called We Love LA, and they are doing community care packages," said Jessi Caparella, a local content creator. "They basically have 60 families that they are catering to the full list of needs for these families."

Support for LA has been on full display across the Bay Area.

"It's ultimately just unconditional love, and what I see those folks going through, I know the same thing can happen to us as well," Powell said.