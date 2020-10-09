Calistoga Reopens as Glass Fire Containment Increases

This weekend will be a big relief for some 5,000 people who had to leave Calistoga as the Glass Fire, which is now 67,000 acres, raged through the area.

This will be the first weekend the resort town will be back in business as more evacuations have been lifted as crews gained 74% containment on the blaze.

On Thursday night people were dining out and shopping.

Local resident Polly Johnson enjoyed a Friday night out with her family after being back in their home for about three days.

It’s a big relief because they know what it’s like to not have a home to come back to.

“We lost our house in the Tubbs Fire,” Johnson said. “We’re about three years to the day really. Ready to rebuild, not quite there yet but getting close.”

The Glass Fire ignited on September 27 just east of Calistoga, with hundreds of homes and wineries destroyed in Sonoma and Napa counties.