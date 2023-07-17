yosemite

Wildfire in Yosemite grows to more than 800 acres

By NBC Bay Area staff

Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Firefighters in Yosemite on Monday were working to contain a wildfire near Half Dome that has grown to more than 800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Pika Fire sparked from a lightning strike more than two weeks ago, and its remote location as well as surrounding conditions are proving a challenge for fire crews, official said.

In addition, smoke from the blaze is affecting air quality in the area, officials said.

