Wildfire in Yosemite grows to more than 800 acres

Firefighters in Yosemite on Monday were working to contain a wildfire near Half Dome that has grown to more than 800 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The Pika Fire sparked from a lightning strike more than two weeks ago, and its remote location as well as surrounding conditions are proving a challenge for fire crews, official said.
In addition, smoke from the blaze is affecting air quality in the area, officials said.
