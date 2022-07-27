Oak Fire

Some Residents Return Home as Wildfire Near Yosemite Slows

Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park, allowing officials to lift some evacuation orders for residents of remote mountain communities.

By Wednesday, the Oak Fire in Mariposa County had churned through more than 29 square miles, or more than 18,700 acres, of tinder-dry trees and brush, with 32% containment, Cal Fire said.

At least 74 houses and other structures have been destroyed.

Fire spokesperson Chris Garcia said around 3,800 people were allowed to return to their homes starting Tuesday. About 2,200 residents remain under evacuation orders.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ground crews with air support got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills early this week.

“They're definitely making good progress," Garcia said of firefighters working in steep, rugged terrain.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire sparked last Friday southwest of the park, near the town of Midpines.

Local

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Watch Live: San Jose Mayor to Discuss Release of Inmates From Jail as Part of COVID-19 Policies

Vallejo 1 hour ago

Vallejo Police Union Blames Chief for ‘Unethical and Failed Leadership'

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oak Firecalifornia wildfiresyosemite
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us