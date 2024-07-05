Wildfire near Yosemite prompts evacuations, road closures

A wildfire in Mariposa County, near Yosemite National Park, prompted evacuations and multiple road closures overnight Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The French Fire had burned 843 acres and was 5% contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said. The fire ignited Thursday evening and forced more than 1,000 residents to flee from their homes, officials said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he had secured federal funding to help battle the French Fire and other wildfires across California.

Firefighters are focused on the eastern side of the fire, the agency said.

Visit Cal Fire's website for an evacuation map, evacuation details and road closures.

