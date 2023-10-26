Caltrans crews continue I-80 repair work in the Sierra as winter weather approaches

The Sierra saw its first snowfall Wednesday, leading to chain requirements along Interstate 80 as well as a big question: will the roadway be ready to handle more serious winter weather?

According to a report from KCRA, Caltrans crews are currently working on I-80 between the city of Colfax and the Nevada state line. They’re repairing five sections of highway damaged by the amount of snow and use of chains during heavy winter storms earlier in the year.

A spokesperson for Caltrans told KCRA that the project, which was started in August, is taking so long because of the sheer amount of repair work facing crews.

There is no official timeline for completing the project, KCRA reported, but Caltrans hopes to have another four weeks to continue making repairs.

Last winter brought plenty of rain, snow and a record snowpack. But a new report says we could be looking ahead to less snowfall as temperatures keep rising. Vianey Arana has more.