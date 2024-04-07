Caltrans reopens section of Hwy. 1 in Capitola ahead of schedule

A section of Highway 1 in Capitola — between Porter Street/Bay Avenue and Park Avenue — was reopened several hours ahead of schedule Sunday, Caltrans said.

The closure was put into place Saturday to allow for the demolition of the Capitola Avenue Bridge, with Caltrans originally estimating the closure would continue through 7 p.m. Sunday.

On social media, Caltrans thanked the public for their patience.

