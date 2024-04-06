Several road closures planned along Hwy. 82 in Burlingame for tree removal

Caltrans said on Saturday morning that there will be various lane closures next week on State Route 82, between Sherman and Chapin avenues in Burlingame, for tree work.

The closures will occur on April 8, 9 and 12, necessary for safe tree removal due to the size of the trees and equipment.

Caltrans is working in alongside with the local power company to disconnect the power supply on El Camino Real.

Roads will be closed on Monday, April 8, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Chapin to Bellevue avenues; Tuesday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Carmelita to Broadway avenues; and Friday, April 12, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Palm Drive to Sherman Avenue.

All work is dependent on weather.

Caltrans advises the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.