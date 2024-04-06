Burlingame

Several road closures planned along Hwy. 82 in Burlingame for tree removal

CaltransFile
Getty Images

Caltrans said on Saturday morning that there will be various lane closures next week on State Route 82, between Sherman and Chapin avenues in Burlingame, for tree work.

The closures will occur on April 8, 9 and 12, necessary for safe tree removal due to the size of the trees and equipment.

Caltrans is working in alongside with the local power company to disconnect the power supply on El Camino Real.

news Mar 1

Waymo approved by regulator to expand robotaxi service in Los Angeles, San Francisco Peninsula

San Mateo County Mar 14

Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who injured cyclist on the Peninsula

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Roads will be closed on Monday, April 8, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Chapin to Bellevue avenues; Tuesday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Carmelita to Broadway avenues; and Friday, April 12, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Palm Drive to Sherman Avenue.

All work is dependent on weather.

Caltrans advises the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Burlingame
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us