Can AI improve traffic in California?

Proposals from tech companies are due by Jan. 25 and will be reviewed by Caltrans

By Kris Sanchez

Governor Gavin Newsom wants California to use artificial intelligence to improve traffic flow and reduce emissions, and tech companies have about two weeks to pitch their ideas.

AI could help sift through all the traffic sensors and traffic cameras to better time traffic lights and also identify corridors with poor lighting, difficult traffic patterns and bad driving in order to reduce fatalities.

In fact, Google is already testing “project green light” in 12 cities around the world including in Seattle, using Google Maps and A.I. to use stoplight timing to improve flow.

As Google’s climate A.I. lead put it, it can “... create waves of green lights, allowing cities to improve traffic flow and further reduce stop-and-go emissions.”

Seattle’s experimenting with three intersections and drivers there seem receptive.

“Vehicles get better mileage when they’re idle or maintaining a rate of speed so if you could keep the flow of traffic at an even rate, yeah you could definitely reduce emissions,” said a driver.

Fewer accelerations at red lights mean less emissions. At intersections, about half of emissions are from accelerating after a stop and that foul air is about 29% higher at intersections.

Caltrans also wants to use A.I. to reduce traffic fatalities across California, helping workers focus on corridors with bad lighting conditions, traffic patterns and bad driving that create the greatest danger.

Newsom signed an executive order to explore the benefits of generative A.I. in September.

Proposals from tech companies are due by Jan. 25 and will be reviewed by Caltrans.

Californiaartificial intelligence
