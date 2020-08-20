Checklist: What to Do If You Have to Evacuate Due to a Wildfire

If a wildfire is threatening your home, what should you do?
This checklist includes some of the things you should consider to keep yourself safe and your home protected.
What should you bring?
- Most importantly, people and pets. Make sure everyone is with you and ready to go. Also, make sure your pets are either on a leash or in a cage/movable enclosure. They can get spooked during an evacuation and run away.
- As for items, you should bring food, water, clothes, toiletries, medications and pet supplies to last at least three days.
- If you have time and space, consider bringing your computer or any sentimental items, such as photos.
What should you do outside your home?
- Move items away from the exterior of your home, such as chairs, propane tanks and cardboard.
- Clean leaves and other debris from your lawn and roof
What should you do inside your home?
- Close all windows, and remove curtains and other flammable coverings from windows (radiant heat can travel through the window and catch them on fire)
- Move furniture away from windows for the same reason listed above
- Close all doors to prevent any drafts
- Leave a light on in each room so firefighters can spot your home through smoke
- If you have time, consider propping a ladder against your home and put your hose in a spot where firefighters can easily see it. This can help them protect your home in a pinch.