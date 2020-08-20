Checklist: What to Do If You Have to Evacuate Due to a Wildfire

If a wildfire is threatening your home, what should you do?

This checklist includes some of the things you should consider to keep yourself safe and your home protected.

OK, here we go. Our neighborhood is in the path of the #CZULightningComplex Fire and will likely be evacuated in the next few hours.



I've been on the reporting side of this story any number of times ... the first time on this end.



Here are a few things learned. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ZKFWXKF0VJ — Garvin Thomas (@garvinthomas) August 20, 2020

What should you bring?

Most importantly, people and pets. Make sure everyone is with you and ready to go. Also, make sure your pets are either on a leash or in a cage/movable enclosure. They can get spooked during an evacuation and run away.

As for items, you should bring food, water, clothes, toiletries, medications and pet supplies to last at least three days.

If you have time and space, consider bringing your computer or any sentimental items, such as photos.

What should you do outside your home?

Move items away from the exterior of your home, such as chairs, propane tanks and cardboard.

Clean leaves and other debris from your lawn and roof

What should you do inside your home?