wildfires

Checklist: What to Do If You Have to Evacuate Due to a Wildfire

By Garvin Thomas

Residents evacuate their homes.
David McNew/Getty Images

If a wildfire is threatening your home, what should you do?

This checklist includes some of the things you should consider to keep yourself safe and your home protected.

What should you bring?

  • Most importantly, people and pets. Make sure everyone is with you and ready to go. Also, make sure your pets are either on a leash or in a cage/movable enclosure. They can get spooked during an evacuation and run away.
  • As for items, you should bring food, water, clothes, toiletries, medications and pet supplies to last at least three days.
  • If you have time and space, consider bringing your computer or any sentimental items, such as photos.

What should you do outside your home?

  • Move items away from the exterior of your home, such as chairs, propane tanks and cardboard.
  • Clean leaves and other debris from your lawn and roof

What should you do inside your home?

  • Close all windows, and remove curtains and other flammable coverings from windows (radiant heat can travel through the window and catch them on fire)
  • Move furniture away from windows for the same reason listed above
  • Close all doors to prevent any drafts
  • Leave a light on in each room so firefighters can spot your home through smoke
  • If you have time, consider propping a ladder against your home and put your hose in a spot where firefighters can easily see it. This can help them protect your home in a pinch.

coronavirus Aug 18

What to Know: Evacuating Safely During the Pandemic

evacuation orders 21 mins ago

List of Bay Area Evacuations Due to CZU, LNU, SCU Complex Fires

This article tagged under:

wildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us