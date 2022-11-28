A Northern California Forest is Letting You Cut Your Own Christmas Tree For Free This Holiday Season

Nothing says Christmas more than a freshly cut tree — but cutting your own Douglas fir can get a bit pricey, especially with the cost of pre-cut trees rising even higher this year.

The Stanislaus National Forest, about two to three hours from San Francisco, is allowing up to 5,000 people to cut down their own tree this holiday season for free.

Yes, the drive will cost you, but the experience of cutting down a tree with the family will create "lifelong memories," the U.S. Forest Service said — and it's for a good cause.

"Christmas Tree Permits are being offered to the public in an effort to help reduce hazardous fuel ladders that have built up over years of fire suppression," the forest service said. "Removal of excessive amounts of small trees from the forest will help create a healthier forest over time."

Cutting down a Christmas tree at a farm closer to home can cost upwards of $100.

A tree at McGee Christmas Tree Farm in Placerville will cost you $120 per tree, no matter the size.

At Crystal Creek Farm in Camino, you’re looking at a $95 charge for cutting your own tree. And at Castro Valley Christmas Tree Farm, a freshly-cut tree starts at $105.

Families can cut up to two Christmas trees at the Stanislaus National Forest this winter, each with a maximum height of 20-feet. You can choose a pine, cedar or fir tree.

Trees can be cut until Dec. 31.

As of Monday morning, forest officials said tree permits were still available.

The forest service advises permit holders to bring a measuring tape, a handsaw, gloves, a tarp and rope to secure the tree once it’s cut.

Families should select a tree in a “dense forested area,” which will help other trees in the area grow.

The Stanislaus National Forest spans across four California counties — Alpine, Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa. The forest headquarters are located in Sonora.