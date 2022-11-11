Christmas Trees to See Price Hike This Holiday Season

Many Christmas tree lots across the Bay Area are starting to set up and waiting for the trees to start rolling in. But at least one popular local lot has made the tough decision not to open for business.

For the first time in 20 plus years, Larry’s Produce in Green Valley won’t be offering a holiday favorite. Christmas tree sales are on the chopping block for the store.

“Larry’s is known for price, a good value and we don’t feel that would be a good value. It’s too expensive. So, for now we’re not going to do it,” said Lisa Balestra, owner of Larry’s Produce.

Balestra said the cost to bring in trees just doesn’t make good business sense.

“The price of everything. Labor’s up, freight’s crazy and the trees have gone up so much we decided it would be a better business decision right now not to do it this year,” she said.

“I think it’s very sad because it’s tradition. You come bring the kids pick out your Christmas tree, you have a natural tree at home,” said Christina Ruan, Larry’s Produce customer.

“I think it’s terrible. I’m going to miss it. It’s been a tradition for us to come here Thanksgiving weekend and get our tree. It’s disappointing,” said Carmella Dellapia, Larry’s Produce customer.

Other Christmas tree lot operators said they too are sad to hear a fellow tree retailer is closing.

Kevin Cuny has seven Christmas tree lots across the Bay Area including Pete’s Trees in Walnut Creek. He said the past several years have indeed been challenging as supply dwindles and prices rise.

“The biggest challenge has been obtaining product. Growers will tell you I don’t have this size or this particular species,” he said.

Cuny added customers can expect to pay about 10% more this year.

“It’s raining up in Oregon, which is really good for our trees. They are greening up and getting a lot of water, which is really good before the harvest,” Cuny said.

Pete’s Trees in Walnut Creek expects to have plenty of trees this year. They’ll officially open the day after Thanksgiving and will likely sell Christmas trees all the way up until Christmas.