Davis Police Issue Shelter Advisory After Third Stabbing in Past Week

Police in the city of Davis advised residents to shelter in place early Tuesday after a third stabbing in less than a week and a suspect still on the loose.

The latest stabbing was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Monday at a known transient camp in the area of Second and L streets, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who reported that the suspect stabbed her more than once through a tent, police said. The victim was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a light complected male with curly hair; about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall; and a thin build. He was wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black adidas pants with white stripes and black shoes, and he was carrying a brown back pack, police said.

The suspect was last seen running westbound on Third Street from L Street.

Police said the suspect description matches that in two previous fatal stabbings. One involved a UC Davis student and the other a 50-year-old man.

Davis police and officers from other agencies were searching surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Davis using drones and canine units as well as yard-to-yard searches in residential neighborhoods.

Police sent a citywide emergency alert advising the community to shelter in place and to report any suspicious activity by calling the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.