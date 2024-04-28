Glide Memorial Church honors Rev. Cecil Williams

Glide Memorial Church honored Rev. Cecil Williams at its first Sunday service since his death.

Williams, a longtime pastor, civil, LGBTQ rights activist and community leader died on Apr. 22 and the church has several events planned to celebrate his life and legacy.

During Sunday’s service, leaders reflected on Williams’ life.

A celebration of life event for Williams will take place at Glide on May 12 at 1 p.m.

For more information on his memorial service, visit Glide's website.