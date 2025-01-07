Dungeness crab season begins in Bay Area, California after delays

Commercial crabbing season in California opened this past weekend after a couple months delay.

Diehard crab connoisseurs got their pick of the first catch on Sunday, right off of crabbing boats. But restaurants across San Francisco got their first shipments of local crab on Sunday night.

At Alioto Lazio Fish Company, there were two tanks full of crab fresh from the California coast. A catch from an afternoon crab boat will fill a couple more tanks and they'll head out to customers.

"Restaurants, wholesale markets, golf clubs, you name it, it's going,” said Angel Cincotta with the Aliotto Lazio Fish Company.

The season is supposed to start in November as the big demand locally is usually for crab during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

But even with the holiday season gone, crabbers are hoping to get a good a price this season.

While commercial crabbing season has started in California after a couple months delay, there are still some restrictions on what those crabbers can haul in.

Commercial crabbers are limited to just 50% of their crab baskets this season. Crabbing along the coasts of Oregon and Washington is still restricted because of whale migration patterns there.

According to Cincotta, crabbers are telling her what they're getting is nice and meaty but it's tougher to find. At Capurro’s restaurant, their first shipment of crab came in Sunday night.

"They look beautiful, they're big, they're tasty and sweet. So, we're happy to finally have a season,” said Lou Capurro of Capurro's Restaurant.

Capurro said that Monday is the first day of the season customers can order crab at his family's restaurant. He is disappointed this season started so late.

"Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day is really 75% of the demand. We're happy to get the 25% that's left,” he said.

The commercial crabbing season usually ends in the early summer but last year, it ended in April.