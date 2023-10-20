Former MLB player arrested in 2021 Lake Tahoe murder

A former Major League Baseball player and a woman were arrested in connection to a 2021 murder case in Lake Tahoe, authorities said on Friday.

Police arrested Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, in Nevada Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office.

On June of 2021, Robert Gary Spohr, 70, was found dead by a gunshot wound inside of his North Lake Tahoe home. His wife Wendy Wood, 68, was also was shot. surviving the injuries but She died a year later.

Two years ago, authorities released a surveillance video of a man wearing a hoodie and a face mask walking near the victims’ home.

The incident happened several hours before the murder took place, eventually running into the driveway of the home. Authorities now believe the man in the video is Serafani.

The motive is unclear but police say Serafini is the son-in-law of the couple.

Serafini is also a former professional baseball pitcher, who went to high school in the Bay Area. He attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo and later spent several years in the MLB.

Scott and Serafini will be facing charges for murder and attempted murder.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is now awaiting their extradition from Nevada into Placer County.