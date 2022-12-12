highway 1

Hwy. 1 on Big Sur Coast Reopens to Traffic

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Paul's Slide in Big Sur.

After crews cleaned up roadway debris from rockslides, State Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast fully reopened to vehicle traffic at noon on Monday, said Caltrans officials.

Maintenance crews will conduct one-way reversible traffic control this week to clean out material behind the road's protective barriers.

Real-time, state-provided updates on road information and traffic statuses can be found on the Caltrans District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

