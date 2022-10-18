Kristin Smart Murder Case: Verdicts Reached in Paul and Ruben Flores Trials

Verdicts have been reached for Paul Flores and Ruben Flores in the murder of Kristin Smart. The verdicts are expected to be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Smart in 1996 when she was a student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

The trial began in July after more than 25 years of investigation.

Prosecutors maintain the younger Flores, now 45, killed the 19-year-old during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students. His father, 81, allegedly helped bury the slain student behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later dug up the remains and moved them.

Paul Flores had long been considered a suspect in the killing, but prosecutors only arrested him and his father in 2021 after the investigation was revived.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson acknowledged missteps by detectives over the years and he credited a popular podcast about Smart’s disappearance called “Your Own Backyard” for helping unearth new information and inspiring witnesses to speak with investigators.

