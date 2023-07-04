Search for missing backpacker in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is asking for the public's help in locating a missing backpacker.

Hayden T. Klemenok was backpacking with a group of people at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday, the park said. He got in Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at about 2 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Klemenok was wearing a red T-shirt, blue swim suit, white Adidas shoes, white sunglasses, and a tan, brimmed hat, according to the park.

People who may have seen Klemenok or who were hiking off trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on or after Sunday are asked to send an email to YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not," the park stated.