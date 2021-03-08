More than 200K Educators, Child Care Workers in California Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

More than 200,000 educators and child care workers received a coronavirus dose over the last week, more than double the goal set by the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Last week, the state began reserving 10% of the vaccine shipments sent to local health departments and multi-house health care entities for educators and child care workers in an effort to hasten the reopening of schools across the state.

That 10% allocation will total at least 75,000 vaccine doses per week, Newsom said.

“This is welcome news for teachers, students and parents as more and more schools reopen safely across the state," Newsom said in statement. "We will continue working with our local partners to accelerate this effort in communities across the state so that all school staff have access to a vaccine within weeks."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Newsom touted the effort, saying that the increase in vaccinations for workers like teachers and school staff allowed all 58 of the state's counties to vaccinate educators throughout the week. Prior to that, 35 counties had opened vaccine eligibility to teachers and child care workers.

In the Bay Area, Santa Cruz County education officials said they had offered at least one dose to all 5,000 of the county's K-12 teachers and staff.

Officials with the San Jose Unified School District also announced that vaccine appointments had been secured for all 4,000 of the district's employees ahead of the resumption of in-person classes on April 21.

To date, 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across California, according to state officials.