Police report, court records shed light on shooting that left 2 San Jose cops hurt

New documents are revealing more details about last week's shooting that left two San Jose police officers injured.

Officer Jaime Arredondo remains in critical but stable condition following Thursday's shooting at a hotel in the city's Santa Teresa neighborhood. Officer Joseph Desroches was released from the hospital. The man who allegedly shot them, Kevin Briones, is also in critical but stable condition.

According to a police report, there was another officer on the third floor of the hotel when the gun battle began – a gun battle where almost 20 rounds were exchanged.

The third officer, listed as Officer Dodge on the police report, was outside the room of the victim and her three children. The victim had asked for help from police twice that night after she said Briones came knocking on her door.

"The same guest reported that a man she believed she had a restraining order against was en route to her location," interim police Chief Paul Joseph said after the shooting.

Court records don’t show a restraining order had been filed.

Briones has a long criminal history and had two warrants for his arrest. The police union said one was for a probation violation, but they said the other was for pending domestic violence charges that include sex crimes on the same hotel guest.

"He shouldn’t have been on the street," San Jose Police Officers' Association Vice President Sgt. Catherine Alvarez said.

The police union said Briones still should have been in jail on his previous charges, including being prohibited from having a gun, when he shot the officers.

"At what time or at what stake is somebody going to be held accountable for their actions," Alvarez said.

Legal analyst Steven Clark said this is how the justice system works right now.

"When you look at Briones’ criminal history, it doesn’t appear that he’s someone that would have been locked up at the time of this event, but that’s too early to tell," he said.

The police report also shows that Briones fired eight shots at the officers. Desroches fired 11 back at him. Arredondo and Dodge did not fire their guns.

The report shows Dodge activated her code 99 button for immediate emergency assistance.

Desroches and Arredondo are said to be doing as well as expected.

"Both in great spirits right now," Alvarez said. "I talked to both of them as recently as this morning. They’re so appreciative of all the support and prayers people give them."