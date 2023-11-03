San Quentin State Prison

New reform at San Quentin state prison

By Ian Cull

History was made at California’s oldest prison Friday.

For the first time at San Quentin, the correctional officers played the prisoners in a game of basketball. The game was titled “Bridge the Gap.”

It’s part of a larger change coming to San Quentin.

It was once a full maximum security prison – but will be transformed into more of a rehab facility. The goal is to promote positive interactions between the residents and staff.

San Quentin State PrisonCalifornia
