New reform at San Quentin state prison

History was made at California’s oldest prison Friday.

For the first time at San Quentin, the correctional officers played the prisoners in a game of basketball. The game was titled “Bridge the Gap.”

It’s part of a larger change coming to San Quentin.

It was once a full maximum security prison – but will be transformed into more of a rehab facility. The goal is to promote positive interactions between the residents and staff.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.