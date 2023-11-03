New reform at San Quentin state prison

History was made at California’s oldest prison Friday.
For the first time at San Quentin, the correctional officers played the prisoners in a game of basketball. The game was titled “Bridge the Gap.”
It’s part of a larger change coming to San Quentin.
It was once a full maximum security prison – but will be transformed into more of a rehab facility. The goal is to promote positive interactions between the residents and staff.
