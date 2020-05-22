coronavirus

Newsom: CA Days Away From Plan to Reopen Barbershops, Salons, Churches

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said he's just days away from announcing a plan to reopen barbershops and salons across the state as well as guidelines for houses of worship.

Newsom made the announcement during his coronavirus briefing, also adding the grim detail that the state recorded 88 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In honor of Memorial Day, Newsom was at the Yountville Veterans Home, the largest facility in the U.S. for housing American veterans.

Newsom also announced the launch of the state's contact tracing program and awareness campaign, called California Connected.

“We are all eager to get back to work and play, and that’s why we’re asking Californians to answer the call when they see their local public health department reaching out by phone, email or text,” Newsom said in a statement. “That simple action of answering the call could save lives and help keep our families and communities healthy.”

The contact tracing program is led by state and local public health officials in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco and UCLA. The two universities have launched a training academy to help develop the state's contact tracing workforce.

Earlier Friday, President Trump declared houses of worship "essential" and called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue guidelines for reopening such establishments. Newsom said he and his team will take a look at those guidelines and respond by Monday with a plan for California.

