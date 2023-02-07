natural gas

Newsom Calls for Probe Into Spiking Natural Gas Prices

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for a federal investigation into spiking natural gas prices, with a key meeting taking place Tuesday.

The California Public Utilities Commission will discuss why residents are paying so much more this winter for natural gas. It will also look into how we avoid the spikes in prices for not only gas but also electricity.

Newsom on Monday sent a letter to the Federal Energy Commission asking for an investigation into the natural gas price spike.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

natural gasGavin Newsom
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us