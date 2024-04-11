Massive pallet yard fire near Tracy prompts evacuations

A massive fire Thursday morning at a pallet recycling yard near Tracy caused power outages and prompted evacuations, according to the South County Fire Department in San Joaquin County.

The three-alarm fire ignited in the 5300 block of West Grant Line Road at the GMA Pallet Recycling Corp. and quickly spread to about two-thirds of the yard, or about 5 acres of pallets, fire officials said.

A lack of water supply in the area was making it difficult to contain the flames, and crews were in defensive mode, with the main goal of protecting nearby homes and businesses, fire officials said.

At least 19 homes were evacuated as of 6:30 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and fire officials had no estimated timeline for containing the blaze.